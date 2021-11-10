BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 9-year-old Brockton girl was recognized for her brave save.

Like more than half a million other Massachusetts residents, Jayline Brando’s family lost power during a fall nor’easter that struck the South Shore hard a couple of weeks ago.

The family was using a generator for hours inside the house to get some electricity but unbeknownst to them, carbon monoxide was filling up their home.

Jaylin said she noticed her parents were feeling sick and not responding. She grabbed her dad’s cell phone and used the facial recognition feature on the phone to open it and call 911.

She said she just knew her parents needed help.

“Because I don’t know his password or anything, and I don’t know my mom’s. And my mom was basically passed out, so her eyes were closed, so I wasn’t able to do her face. So I was able to do my dad’s,” she explained.

It is because of Jayline’s quick thinking that all five members of the family were able to make it out of the dangerous situation unharmed.

On Wednesday, the office of the mayor presented the little girl with a certificate and a pin during a special ceremony at City Hall.

City leaders said they wanted to take the time to recognize Jayline’s heroic act.

