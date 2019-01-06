9-year-old Dartmouth boy credited with helping grandfather during medical emergency

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A 9-year-old Dartmouth boy is being credited with helping to save his grandfather’s life during a medical emergency.

Kazin Crisman was visiting his grandfather in Somerset when his grandpa suffered a life-threatening medical emergency, according to Somerset police.

In a post on Facebook, police praised Kazin for how he “remained calm, dialed 911 and was able to describe his grandfather’s symptoms and provide other valuable information that assisted first responders in providing necessary medical treatment.”

In the post, police noted “Grandpa is doing much better!” and added that “the Somerset PD are super proud of you!”

