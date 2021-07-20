BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A 9-year-old boy is dead following an incident involving a tow truck in a parking lot in Belfast, police said.

Emergency crews responded Monday afternoon to a High Street parking lot where the boy was injured, and he was taken to Waldo County General Hospital where he died, police said.

Police declined to provide additional details about the incident. The boy’s name was not immediately released.

Support was being made available to classmates and others Tuesday at the Ames Elementary School in Searsmont.

