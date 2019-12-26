(CNN) — A 9-year-old pit bull mix got the gift of his lifetime this holiday season.

After more than five years living at a shelter in the care of the Fresno Bully Rescue, Seamus was adopted by his new family on December 21 — just in time for Christmas.

“He landed literally the perfect fit. It took five-plus years but it was very worth the wait,” Bridgette Booth, the shelter director at Fresno Bully Rescue, told CNN.

She described Seamus’ adoption as nothing short of a Christmas miracle. “As Seamus has been aging, he hasn’t been able to handle the weather as well, we were really hoping that he would be able to finally be in a warm home this winter season — and escape the heat of the summers. Sometimes we worried that he would be with us for the duration of his life, so him finding a home just in time for Christmas is a miracle in our eyes,” said Booth.

Seamus won’t be easily forgotten at the California shelter where he spent more than half of his life.

He will be remembered for his love of doughnut holes, taking his time on walks, and grabbing a new toy out of the shelter toy bin on his way back to his kennel.

“Each and every one of our adoptions are special to us but many of our volunteers that were present that day were crying happy tears,” said Booth.

Fresno Bully Rescue is a breed-specific, no-kill rescue that houses up to 40 dogs at all times, with many more dogs in foster homes.

“If any message can be spread from Seamus’ story, it’s to consider adoption of a shelter pet. There are thousands of animals out there just like Seamus waiting for homes, many waiting years.

“Consider adopting the ones that often get looked over and passed by. Consider the older dogs, or dogs with special needs. There are wonderful dogs that just need a chance and that are just as deserving,” said Booth.

