HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 9-year-old was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Thursday after being hit by a car in Haverhill, police said.

Haverhill police in a post on X said the crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and 13th Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Police said the child had just got off a bus and was flown by helicopter to a Boston area hospital after being struck.

The driver of the car that struck the child stopped at the scene, according to police.

Haverhill police were spotted still on scene shortly after 8 p.m., though authorities later left the area.

Police said their investigation was ongoing Thursday evening and urged anyone with information regarding this crash to contact investigators at (978) 373-1212 ext. 1532.

