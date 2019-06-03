9-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning at Hopkinton beach

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 9-year-old boy is recovering at the hospital after nearly drowning at a Hopkinton beach on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Sandy Beach around 5 p.m. after people on shore noticed that the young boy was missing, according to Hopkinton Police Chief Edward Lee.

Lee credited a good Samaritan with finding the child about 50 yards away from the beach in 10 feet of water.

The boy was brought to shore and given CPR.

Paramedics were able to restore his pulse and take him to a nearby hospital.

“It was a hero, a great city that sprung into action, along with others, who was able to find him about 50 meters offshore,” Lee said. “All we can do is say a prayer for him now and keep our fingers crossed.”

The boy was still at the hospital Sunday night. His condition was not immediately released.

