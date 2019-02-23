9-year-old Massachusetts boy dies after hitting tree at ski resort

BIG SKY, Mont. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy died after hitting a tree at a ski resort in southwest Montana.

Gallatin County sheriff’s officials say the Carlisle, Massachusetts, boy’s father reported him missing near the junction of two intermediate runs at Big Sky Resort on Tuesday afternoon.

The boy was found in a tree well on a steep slope, and the coroner’s office determined that he died of blunt-force trauma.

The boy’s name has not been released.

