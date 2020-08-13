9-year-old pays visit to Hingham police after recovering from car crash injuries

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 9-year-old boy and his family paid a visit to the Hingham Police Department after recovering from a serious crash last week.

Rowan was taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital for serious injuries after being hit by a car last week, officials said. He and his family stopped by the station to show their appreciation.

“Amazing. Last week he was MedFlighted to Boston with serious injuries after being hit by a car. This week, 9 yr old Rowan (and his family) came to our station to say “thank you” and even brought food,” the department said in a tweet on Thursday.

