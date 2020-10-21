9-year-old reasons why handing out king-sized candy bars may make Halloween safer in ‘sweet’ letter to Gov. Baker

BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker got a sweet suggestion from a concerned trick-or-treater on Wednesday.

Baker posted a picture of a letter he received from a 9-year-old constituent suggesting people hand out king-sized candy bars this Halloween.

In the note, the child reasons that trick-or-treaters will only take one instead of touching two or three smaller pieces of candy — therefore reducing the chance of spreading COVID-19/

Baker took to Twitter to write, “As you may have heard at today’s press conference, I received a great suggestion from a young trick-or-treater as we approach 2020’s Halloween in the Commonwealth: king-sized candy bars.”