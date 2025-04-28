SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 9-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck while tying his shoes on his way to school in Southbridge Monday, police said.

At around 8:19 a.m., emergency crews responded to the parking lot of Plaza Liquors, at 200 Mechanic St., for a child struck by a Toyota Tacoma, according to the Southbridge Police Department.

Crews arrived to find the boy with severe injuries to his hip and leg, and he was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester for treatment, police said in a statement.

Officers determined the boy was on his way to school with two other children when he stopped in the parking lot to bend over and tie his shoes.

The 37-year-old driver of the Toyota reportedly did not see the child and struck him with his front bumper, causing the boy to fall down, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)