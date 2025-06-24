AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 9-year-old was struck by a vehicle on California Street in Amesbury Tuesday morning.

Fire Chief James Nolan confirmed that the Amesbury Fire Department responded after the child was struck by a trash truck that was collecting curbside waste in the city just before 9 a.m.

“The boy was conscious and alert and was able to communicate with rescuers,” officials said in a statement. “Amesbury Fire Advanced Life Support ambulance transported the boy to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he was last reported to be in stable condition. The boy is expected to be transferred to a Boston hospital for treatment of his injuries.”

The driver, operating a vehicle from G. Mello Corporation, was cooperative and remained on scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)