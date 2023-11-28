Police in Auburn say a 9-year-old child is expected to recover after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The Auburn Police Department announced at 9 a.m. that an investigation was underway at Oxford Street North and Inwood Drive after a child suffered what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

On their social media accounts, the police department said Oxford Street was closed to traffic as a crash reconstruction team went over the scene, with a drone unit also called in to assist.

Details on who was driving when the child was struck or whether they face any charges have not yet been released.

“This accident happened as kids were headed to school. Thankfully this time the child will be physically okay… please let this be a reminder to pay extra attention while driving,” Auburn PD said on Facebook.

