MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 9-year-old student has died after he was hit by a tree that fell on the Winthrop Elementary School playground in Melrose Monday afternoon, according to the Melrose School Committee.

The massive tree that stood on a neighboring property toppled right after school dismissal. Another child and one adult were also injured and taken to the hospital, but have since been released, according to the Melrose School Committee. Zakaria Bel Qaid, who just celebrated his ninth birthday last week, was killed.

The boy is being remembered by those that knew him as loving, loyal, and determined. His family told 7NEWS he spent his last moments laughing and playing tag with his siter and her friend.

Jackie Florentino said her grandson knew the boy, and he once stood up for her grandson against school bullies.

“He was like a nice, independent little boy. Confident and seemed wise beyond his years. It’s just really sad,” Florentino said. “There was one time my grandson was being bullied and he – what he was playing with – the fifth graders threw his little toy over the fence, and I didn’t want my grandson going over the fence so this little boy retrieved it for him and just kind of chased the bullies away.”

The tree has since been removed, but crime tape remains around the playgound which is currently off limits. A growing memorial now sits in the area, and community members have dropped off flowers, teddy bears, and signs that read “I miss you.”

“It’s a terrible situation for the whole town,” said Bill Colella, who lives in Melrose.

“It’s a walking community, Melrose, and a tree could have fallen on any one of us, and it’s so sad, but it makes us realize life is so precious,” Cheryl Riley said. “Right before Mother’s Day, it just- it really tears at our heartstrings.”

Counselors were present at Winthrop Elementary School on Tuesday to support the students and staff.

A memorial fund to honor Bel Qaid’s life can be found here.

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