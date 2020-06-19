INDIANAPOLIS (WHDH) — A 90-year-old woman who fought off the coronavirus had an emotional reunion with her husband of 67 years at a nursing home in Indianapolis.

Joyce had spent a little over a month in Hooverwood Living’s COVID-19 unit as she recovered from the virus.

She walked down the hallway of the nursing home with a sign that read, “COVID-19 Survivor,” before getting in a wheelchair and reuniting with her husband, Don.

Don met Joyce with a vase full of flowers and the two began to cry tears of joy as they held hands.

“I have to cry from happiness. I have to cry,” Don is heard saying in the video of the reunion. “You look so wonderful. You look so beautiful.”

The couple then celebrated Joyce’s 90th birthday, which happened while she was quarantining.

