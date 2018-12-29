90-year-old crashes into ice cream store in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stoneham ice cream shop is now closed after a 90-year-old woman lost control and crashed into the store on Saturday morning.

The Daily Scoop on Main Street is seriously damaged following the incident, in which the driver, whose name has not been released, veered off the road and crashed into the store front.

“A Sedan drove right through the window,” Steve Columbus, the Daily Scoop’s owner, said. “When I got here, the Sedan was all the way through the window. ”

An employee was getting ready to open the store when the incident occurred.

“Out of nowhere, a car came crashing through the window and knocked the freezer into me,” Michael Nasr said. “My leg was under—my shoe got caught under the freezer.”

Police say the driver was looking for a parking spot when the sun got into her eyes and she sped up.

“Her tires kept spinning, she kept going. There was smoke filling the whole store. I jumped over the freezers and got out,” Nasr said. “I was just so shocked. You always see it on the news—a car crashes through a store’s front window—I never thought it would happen to me.”

Nasr could not get into contact with the owner, but a manager got the concerning call and rushed to the store.

“He said, ‘The Scoop has been hit,’ David Levine, a shift leader, said. “He said, ‘there’s a car in the middle of the store.'”

The store was not open and no customers were inside.

The driver was treated on the scene and did not go to the hospital.

The owner said he expects the store to be closed for about a month, but is glad everyone could walk away from the scene.

“The biggest thing, nobody was hurt and that’s what I care about.”

