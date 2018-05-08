90-year-old Hershel McGriff becomes oldest man to compete in a NASCAR event

TUCSON, AZ (WHDH) – On Saturday afternoon at Tucson (Arizona) Speedway, 90-year-old Hershel McGriff made history by becoming the oldest man to compete in a NASCAR-sanctioned event. The event was part of the K&N Pro Series West event.

McGriff is a lifelong race car driver and was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2006. According to the Tucson Star, his spot in Saturday’s race was a birthday gift to him from K&N Pro Series West team owner Bill McAnally.

The 90-year-old last raced in the K&N series in 2012, but wanted to give it another go. He finished 18th in the race with his son acting as his crew chief according to the Tucson Star. As if driving a race car over 100 mph wasn’t enough, McGriff also performed the national anthem before the race on his trombone.

NASCAR does not have a maximum age limit for racers, but does require each driver to pass a physical.

