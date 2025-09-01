MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 90-year-old Middleboro woman was killed in a fire early Monday at her home.

Middleboro fire crews responded to a fire just before 3:00 a.m. at a home on Everett Street.

“Crews quickly arrived on scene and encountered heavy fire conditions in a two-story, multi-family home, with flames showing from multiple windows on the first floor,” MIddleboro said in a statement. “A second alarm was then struck, bringing additional resources to the scene.”

Upon entering the home officials encountered the 90-year-old woman, who was unable to escape. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. Three other occupants of the home, including the woman’s daughter and son-in-law, were able to exit before fire officials arrived.

The fire was knocked down within 30 minutes, officials said.

“This was a tragic situation,” fire chief Owen Thompson said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this was the third fatal fire within two years in the Town of Middleborough. However, our firefighters responded professionally. They did an excellent job attacking the fire and aggressively extinguishing the flames, especially considering the amount of fire they encountered as they first arrived. On behalf of the Middleborough Fire Department, I offer my sincerest condolences to the victim’s family.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

