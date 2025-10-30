WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A church in Watertown was hit by crime, with thousands of dollars stolen from the church’s collections.

The money, about $9,000, was taken from the Church of St. Patrick collection after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Leaders at the church said they were sad for the people who donated the money – and those who stole it.

“In a lot of churches, the people who give often and the people who are really, giving something else up so that they can give, so you feel bad for that,” Rev. Timothy Kearney said. “But you also feel bad too that you know somebody was desperate enough that they had to steal from a church.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)