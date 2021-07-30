BOSTON (WHDH) - Ninety-one fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents have died from COVID-19 and the number of breakthrough cases reported across the state has surpassed 6,000, new public health data shows.

As of July 24, 1,207 more fully vaccinated residents had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of breakthrough cases statewide to 6,373 (0.15 percent of fully vaccinated people), numbers released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health indicate. There were 5,166 breakthrough cases reported last week.

A total of 361 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized after becoming infected.

On Thursday, health officials reported 742 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths as the state continues to seen an uptick in its daily case counts.

The seven-day positivity rate has also ticked up to 1.92 percent.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 39.

More than 4,300,000 Bay Staters have been fully vaccinated since the shots became available.

People who are unvaccinated are urged to continue to wear masks, especially indoors, and those who are feeling ill should get tested for COVID-19.

Cases have been climbing across the country, mainly due to the highly contagious Delta variant spreading among unvaccinated Americans.

