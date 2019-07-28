SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 91-year-old driver crashed her car into a pool in Springfield on Sunday morning.

Firefighters responding to 39 Weymouth St. around 9:30 a.m. found a 2003 Mercury Sable in the pool, along with the driver who was able to be extricated from the vehicle, officials said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the woman, who lives across the street, lost control of her car while backing up. The car then backed across the street between two houses, through bushes and a wooden fence, and finally into the pool.

She did not sustain any injuries, according to officials.

Crews will remain at the scene until the vehicle is removed.

