MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 91-year-old Franklin man died in a two-vehicle crash on I-495 in Milford Friday that left one car flipped upside down on the side of the highway, officials said.

The crash happened near 11:40 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson. A 2022 Lexus SUV and a 2015 Nissan Juke crashed, causing the Lexus to veer off the roadway and strike a tree before rolling over, police said.

A passenger of the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was taken to a Worcester hospital with serious injuries, police said. The driver of the Nissan was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

One lane on I-495 South remained closed as of around 1 p.m., according to a post by MassDOT on X.

State police said the cause of the crash was still under investigation.

