91-year-old man extricated from vehicle after crash involving tractor-trailer in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 91-year-old man had to be extricated from his vehicle after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in East Bridgewater on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Plymouth Street about 11:20 a.m. found a silver Ford sedan that had collided with a tractor-trailer, according to the East Bridgewater Fire Department.

The sedan sustained heavy damage to the front driver’s side, trapping the man inside, officials said. Firefighters had to use a hydraulic extrication tool to free him.

The victim, who was only identified as an East Bridgewater resident, was taken to Brockton Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured and remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

