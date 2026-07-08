TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a ferry’s stern Wednesday morning at the Steamship Authority’s Vineyard Haven Terminal in Tisbury.

Officials said at approximately 9:15 a.m., a white minivan sped onto the vehicle deck of the M/V Island Home before boarding, drove across the length of the deck, and hit a ferry’s stern loading doors.

Kristine Summers said was in the area and heard the chaos.

“All of the sudden I hear this revving of an engine and I’m thinking, ‘Wow for a parking lot, nonetheless by the ferry terminal, this is completely out of place.’ So I turn around and I see this white minivan flying onto the ferry,” Summers said. “I couldn’t believe it because I knew it was completely not normal.”

Massachusetts State Police said the 91-year-old driver was pulled from the van and flown to a Boston hospital for treatment. No one else was on board the ferry when the crash happened.

Three one-way trips were canceled as a result. The Sankaty ran for the Island Home, and crews were working with the displaced customers to accommodate them on other trips as space was available.

“It was a horrible feeling. My gut just dropped,” Summers said. “I’ve never observed a car accident like that, to that impact, so it definitely threw me off.”

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