91-year-old woman pens love letter to Newton movie theater amid pandemic

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The West Newton Cinema has projected countless blockbusters since it opened in 1937.

For a theater built during the Great Depression, you’d think it’d seen it all.

But for owner David Bramante, the coronavirus pandemic has been a difficult challenge to overcome.

“Challenge would be the first word that comes to mind, ups and downs, uncertainty,” he said.

Bramante wasn’t aware the theater took a starring role in a love letter — until now.

“I knew it was a personal letter that I needed to put to the top of the pile to open and see what’s going on with it,” he recalled of the letter he received from Linda Black that has since been recognized on social media.

Black decided to write the letter while waiting to return to her routine of catching a weekend show.

“I only have one decade left on this planet and that was one of the things I was really looking forward to and suddenly it wasn’t there,” she said of losing her time at the theater.

Bramante said the letter was a nice reminder of what his historic theater means to many.

“It was encouraging, it was the type of thing that reminds me that there are real people out there that really enjoy the theater,” he said.

The theater currently has shows Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a number of socially distant safety guidelines in place aimed at keeping customers safe.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)