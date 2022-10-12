BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating after a 91-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park in Jamaica Plain Tuesday night.

Police said the elderly woman was stabbed multiple times on Playstead Street at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Officers had much of the road blocked off for several hours as investigators walked around the area with flashlights, placing at least half a dozen evidence markers in the parking lot. Boston Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.

The scene has since been cleared but police said no arrests have been made as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Boston Police.

