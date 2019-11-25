911 call played in trial of man charged with slaying South Boston doctors

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police testified about confronting Bampumim Teixeira, the man accused of murdering doctors Richard Field and Lina Bolanos, in the couple’s South Boston condo in court Monday, and witnesses listened to 911 calls from the night the couple was killed.

Several witnesses took the stand on the third day of the trial in Suffolk Superior Court. Surveillance footage from the building was shown, with both doctors spotted on it.

Family members of Field and Bolanos cried as they listened to a 911 call from May 5, 2107, where Bolanos’ godmother Amanda Gibbs identified Bolanos’ voice.

Gibbs said Field had recently proposed to Bolanos with a diamond ring. Gibbs and her husband were watching the news when they saw the crime scene at the condo building, and called police.

“We learned the people killed were them,” Gibbs said.

Two Boston police officers who responded to the building that night explained encountering Teixeira on the penthouse level. Officer Scott MacIsaac testified that he saw Teixeira holding his hands in the way someone would hold a gun, and filed three to four shots at him.

Officer Sean Wallace, testifying without a jury, said Teixeira smiled at him before speaking.

“First he said,’There’s dead bodies, you guys are gonna die,’ I remember him saying ‘they killed my wife,’ I heard the word ‘sniper,'” Wallace said.

