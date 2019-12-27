911 call under investigation after mother, 2 kids die in apparent double murder-suicide at Boston garage

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are looking into a 911 call that they say was made shortly before a West Roxbury mother threw her two young children off of a Boston garage before leaping to her death on Christmas Day.

A preliminary investigation indicates the young children, Allison and Andrew, ages 4 and 16 months, were the first to plummet from the roof of the Renaissance Park Garage, followed by their 40-year-old mother, Erin Pascal, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who said during a news conference Thursday that the incident was “very likely” a double murder-suicide.

Northeastern University police officers, Boston police officers, and transit police officers responding to the garage near Ruggles MBTA Station around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday found Pascal and her two children unconscious on the ground, according to Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

Gross called the situation a “tragedy” and vowed that officers would “do everything in our power to find out everything we can about this death investigation.”

Investigators found a car on the roof of the garage linked to Pascal, Rollins said, adding that there were two car seats in the back — one facing forward and the other facing backward.

Video from SKY7 HD showed detectives combing through a black SUV that was parked across two spaces near a wall that runs along the edge of the garage.

Rollins said she has assigned “one of the most experienced” prosecutors in her office to investigate the case.

Rollins also indicated that her office is looking into a possible 911 call from the Pascal home that came prior to the incident.

“I don’t know what else needs to happen in order for this to be handled and taken more seriously,” Rollins said of the security procedures at the Northeastern University garage. The deaths of Pascal and her children mark the third, fourth, and fifth at the garage in the last seven months.

In May, a former Boston College student jumped to his death from the same garage. His girlfriend is facing charges in connection with his death. A second death occurred on Dec. 9.

In a statement, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said, “This is a horrible tragedy for this family on this Christmas Day. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with them.”

Witnesses who may need help can contact the department’s Trauma Response Team at 617-431-0125.

Rollins urged those who are struggling with depression to call the Good Samaritans hotline at 877-870-HOPE.

