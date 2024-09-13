(CNN) — Emergency services officials in Georgia have released 911 and police dispatch records from last week’s deadly Apalachee High School mass shooting that left two teachers and two students dead.

CNN is listening to the September 4 emergency call recordings and reviewing the dispatch records from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The audio recording and dispatch records released Friday are expected to shed new light on the events of that morning, when authorities allege Colt Gray, 14, fired an AR-15-style rifle inside the high school in Winder, Georgia, killing four. Nine others who were injured – eight students and one teacher – are expected to recover, authorities said.

The deadly attack marked the 45th school shooting in 2024 and the deadliest US school shooting since the March 2023 rampage at The Covenant School in Nashville that left six people dead.

Colt Gray, who authorities say confessed to the Winder high school attack, is charged with four counts of felony murder and will be tried as an adult. His attorney, Alfonso Kraft Jr., declined to comment Wednesday when reached by phone.

Colt Gray’s father, Colin Gray, 54, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter and eight counts of cruelty to children after authorities accused him of knowingly allowing his son to have a weapon, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The second-degree murder charges apply to the two 14-year-olds killed, Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, according to the Barrow County district attorney. Two teachers, Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53, were also killed.

CNN has reached out to Colin Gray’s attorneys.

Colt Gray is not eligible for the death penalty if convicted because he is a juvenile, state Judge Currie Mingledorff said during a September 6 hearing. Colin Gray faces up to 180 years in prison if convicted on all 14 charges against him.

Colt Gray’s mother, Marcee Gray, called the school before the shooting began on September 4 and asked administrators to check on her son after he texted her saying, “I’m sorry, mom,” she has said.

That’s when a school counselor informed the mother her son had made references to school shootings, she told ABC News, prompting her and the teen’s grandfather to travel 200 miles from Fitzgerald to Winder, Georgia.

An unknown person also called Apalachee High School that day warning of shootings at five schools, with Apalachee to be the first, according to authorities.

Colt Gray had ridden the bus to school that morning with the gun concealed in his backpack “as if it was a … school project,” Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told CNN affiliate WXIA.

The teenager was allowed to leave his second period Algebra 1 classroom with his belongings before trying to return to the room, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday. But the door was locked, so he walked to the classroom next door and began shooting, according to a student.

Around 10:20 a.m., the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office learned of the gunfire and arrived at the high school a short while later with two school resource officers. The suspect surrendered after a resource officer confronted him and he was taken into custody, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said.

Colin Gray bought the gun allegedly used in the shooting in December 2023 as a holiday present for his son, according to two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation.

During a search of the Grays’ home, authorities found documents they believe the suspect wrote referencing past school shootings, including the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Barrow County School System administrators are planning for a “gradual reopening” of Apalachee High School the week of September 23, superintendent Dallas LeDuff said in an update Friday.

Mental health support will be available on campus, the district said, and final plans for reopening will come from the county school system.

