NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newly released 911 calls captured the frantic moments a Newton pro-Israel rally in September turned violent.

Pro-Israel demonstrator Scott Hayes, of Framingham, is accused of shooting another man who tackled him. The incident took place on Sept. 12 at the intersection of Washington and Harvard streets.

Cell phone video that captured the moment shows a man run across the street toward Hayes, who was a licensed gun holder at the time. Hayes told 7News he made the first emergency call to police.

Seconds into the call, a gunshot can be heard. Hayes’ cell phone dropped to the ground, leaving the 911 operator listening to the chaotic scene.

Hayes is heard trying to retrieve his gun — “Where’s my pistol?” — and then screaming to witnesses to get help — “Call 911 now!”

The phone line was still open as Hayes told the injured man to take off his shirt. Then, video from the scene shows Hayes use the shirt to apply pressure to the man’s gunshot wound.

Another 911 call picked up the sound of emergency vehicles arriving.

Hayes is facing criminal charges in the case. The man who rushed at him has not been formally charged.

