911 dispatcher helps distressed boy with math homework

(WHDH) — A 911 dispatcher in Indiana is being praised for her kindness after a young boy called emergency services for help with his math homework.

The Lafayette Police Department shared audio of the call between the dispatcher, Antonia Bundy, and the young boy, who told her he had “a really bad day.”

The troubled boy was comforted by Bundy, who patiently walked him through how to add fractions.

“I’m sorry for calling you but I really needed help,” the boy told Bundy at the end of the call. Bundy responded by saying, “we are always here to help.”

“Our dispatchers never know what the next call might be,” wrote Lafayette Police Department in a tweet. “They train for many emergency situations, homework help is not one they plan for. We don’t recommend 911 for homework help but this dispatcher helped a young boy out and brightened his day.”

Listen to the call below:

