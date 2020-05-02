911 dispatcher honored for helping hiker who collapsed

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A 911 dispatcher who provided CPR instructions for over an hour to a woman whose husband had a medical emergency while hiking in the White Mountains has been honored as a Dispatcher of the Year.

Bethany Drew has been with New Hampshire’s Division of Emergency Services and Communications for over five years. She recently received recognition from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch.

Drew was nominated by her supervisor, Dana Jennings, for the call she handled on Aug. 26, 2019. The woman who called had approached the summit of the Owl’s Head Trail in Franconia with her husband when he collapsed. He wasn’t conscious and wasn’t breathing.

Drew provided CPR instructions for 68 minutes until a New Hampshire National Guard helicopter arrived.

“What we heard Beth do … was noting short of absolutely amazing and remarkable,” New Hampshire 911 Director Mark Doyle said in a news release.

