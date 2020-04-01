92-year-old man colors wife’s hair because she can’t go out during coronavirus outbreak

(WHDH) — The coronavirus outbreak has had a profound impact on the lives of people across the world, bringing gloom and despair to many.

RELATED: Son uses bucket truck to visit mother on third floor of assisted living home

All acts of kindness — no matter how small — should not go unnoticed during this trying time.

Yael Shapira Avraham shared a heartwarming photo on Facebook that showed her 92-year-old grandfather coloring his wife’s hair in the kitchen of their home.

With the coronavirus being highly contagious and elderly individuals having the highest risk of infection, Avraham’s grandfather wanted his wife to feel well-groomed without leaving the safety of their home.

“These are my 92-year-old grandparents. In every situation my grandfather is worried that my grandmother will feel well-groomed,” Avraham wrote on Facebook. “You don’t see things like this every day.”

The beautiful photo has been shared more than 5,000 times, racking up 4,000 comments.

“A generation that knows how to love and give for real,” one commenter wrote.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)