92-year-old woman hospitalized after driving into house in Danvers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 92-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after the car she was driving slammed into a home in Danvers, officials said.

Officials responding to a reported of a car into a home on Burley Street about 2 p.m. found a sedan that had gone off the road and into the side of a garage, according to the Danvers Fire Department.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Beverly Hospital with minor injuries.

Video from Sky7 HD showed splintered wood scattered all over the lawn and pieces of siding in the driveway that was ripped to shreds. Several pipes and a water heater were also damaged.

Chris Papageorgiou, who lives next to the home, said he thinks a curve at nearby intersection and speed likely played a role in the crash.

“They come up on you real quick,” he said. “I’ve had them weave around me or swerve around me. We’ve seen some aggressive driving in the area for sure.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

