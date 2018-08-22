93-year-old fan of TV show Cops ‘arrested’ as part of birthday surprise

AUGUSTA, Maine (WHDH) — A 93-year-old woman from Augusta, Maine, was “arrested” last month as part of a special birthday surprise.

Anne M. Dumont says her mother is a huge fan of the television show Cops. So much so, she arranged for the Augusta Police Department to “gently arrest” her mother as part of her birthday gift.

In a Facebook post last week, Dumont wrote that her mother “goes on about how the police have the worse job and what they have to deal with … and she wondered what it was like to be arrested and sit in the back seat … ah, so see, yes, that’s where the idea came from so it’s her own fault. Bahaha.”

Photos show Dumont’s mother sitting in the back of a police cruiser and hugging an officer who took part in the surprise.

The post has been shared and liked hundreds of times.

