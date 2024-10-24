STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 93-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she was injured in a fire at a Stoughton home Thursday afternoon, officials said.

SKY7-HD was over the home on Greenbrook Drive as fire crews were on scene. A woman inside the home was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter. Her condition was unknown as of 4 p.m.

A dog was also rescued from the building and taken for medical care, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

