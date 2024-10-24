STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 93-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she was injured in a fire at a Stoughton home Thursday afternoon, officials said.

SKY7-HD was over the home on Greenbrook Drive as fire crews were on scene. A woman inside the home was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter. Her condition was unknown as of 4 p.m.

A dog was also rescued from the building and taken for medical care, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox