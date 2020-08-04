94-year-old driver accused of hitting, killing cyclist in Scituate charged

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - The 94-year-old man who ws behind the wheel when a bicyclist was hit and killed along Route 3A in Scituate last month has been charged with motor vehicle homicide.

Officers responding to several 911 calls for an unresponsive man on Chief Justice Cushing Highway at 6:30 p.m. on July 24 found the victim, Howard Colby, 67, on Route 3A, officials said.

Emergency personnel on scene rendered medical aid before he was taken to South Shore Hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim was bicycling along the side of Route 3A when he was struck from behind by a Mercury Marquis, driven by the 94-year-old man, the District Attorney said.

The driver stopped the vehicle upon impact and was taken to South Shore Hospital for medical evaluation, authorities said.

The vehicle’s front bumper and windshield were damaged at the time, according to officials.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

The driver is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

