HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (WHDH) — A 94-year-old Air Force veteran nearly threw away millions of dollars after his granddaughter told him he didn’t win anything on a recent lottery ticket.

William Bowker plays the lottery often and has his granddaughter come by to check his tickets.

She mistakenly thought one of Bowker’s recent tickets was a Mega Millions and not a Megabucks and told him that he had not won.

Before Bowker tossed it out, he double checked the Megabucks ticket and realized that he had hit all the winning numbers.

Bowker choose the bulk sum option and took home $2.2 million of the $6.5 million jackpot.

He says he has what he needs but he’s thrilled to be able to help his family.

The store that sold him the winning ticket will receive $65,000.

