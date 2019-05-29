94-year-old woman has purse snatched from car while waiting in Walgreen’s parking lot

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old Lawrence man was arrested after police say he snatched a purse from a 94-year-old woman who was sitting in a car in the parking lot of Walgreen’s Pharmacy on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of an unarmed robbery at the store at 220 South Broadway learned the woman was waiting outside for her daughter when the suspect suddenly snuck up, snatched her purse, and ran off, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The suspect, Taylor Matkivich, was later found running along railroad tracks that run adjacent to the parking lot, police said. Officers stopped him and placed him under arrest.

The woman’s purse was recovered with its contents intact.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Matkivich is charged with unarmed robbery of a person over 65 and trespassing.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Lawrence District Court.

