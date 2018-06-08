LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire city is preparing to kick off its 95th invasion of bikers during a motorcycle rally.

Laconia Motorcycle Week begins Saturday with an annual run in honor of Peter Makris, the patriarch of a popular Lakes Region resort. The memorial run has raised $380,000 over the past 12 years for various local charities.

Motorcycle Week is held annually in June for nine days, ending on Father’s Day on June 17.

Several events have been announced, including guided tours by Roma, races, vendor exhibits and motorcycle contests.

The event is touted as the world’s oldest motorcycle rally and draws thousands of biker enthusiasts from all over the country and Canada.

