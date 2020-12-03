97 Mass. communities considered high-risk for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Friday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

In an attempt to guide schools and businesses through the state’s phased reopening plan, the colors were previously based on an area’s average virus rate out of 100,000 people.

However, many communities across the Bay State do not reach the 100,000 resident threshold. This prompted health officials to revamp the color-coding system last week based on population size and positivity rate.

The statewide average daily case rate is in the yellow zone this week at 35.7 per 100,000 residents with 34,793 new cases reported in the last 14 days.

Ninety-seven cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s new guidelines. Up from the 81 that were reported last week.

The high-risk communities include:

Abington

Acushnet

Attleboro

Barnstable

Bellingham

Berkley

Billerica

Blackstone

Boxford

Brockton

Charlton

Chelmsford

Chelsea

Chicopee

Clinton

Dartmouth

Dighton

Douglas

Dracut

Edgartown

Everett

Fall River

Fitchburg

Framingham

Freetown

Gardner

Georgetown

Granby

Hampden

Hanover

Haverhill

Holden

Holyoke

Hopedale

Hudson

Lancaster

Lawrence

Leicester

Lenox

Leominster

Littleton

Lowell

Ludlow

Lunenburg

Lynn

Malden

Marion

Mendon

Merrimac

Methuen

Middleton

Milford

Millbury

Monson

New Bedford

Newbury

Norfolk

North Attleborough

North Brookfield

Palmer

Paxton

Peabody

Pittsfield

Plainville

Randolph

Rehoboth

Revere

Rutland

Salisbury

Saugus

Seekonk

Shirley

Somerset

Southborough

Southbridge

Southwick

Spencer

Springfield

Sterling

Stoneham

Stoughton

Sturbridge

Sutton

Swansea

Taunton

Tewksbury

Tyngsborough

Upton

Uxbridge

Wareham

Wenham

West Boylston

West Springfield

Westport

Whitman

Wilmington

Woburn

The Department of Public Health has begun releasing information on the number of cases and contacts associated with clusters of infection in certain settings including households, organized sports, retail settings and social gatherings.

The average age of COVID-19 patients is 40, according to the report, with the 20 to 29-year-old age range reporting the highest amount of cases.

Since last week, 703 more college students have tested positive bringing the total number of cases associated with higher education to 4,685.

The report also states that 169,809 people have completed their quarantine to date and 45,390 are still undergoing theirs.

