CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - A 97-year-old woman was able to cross off going to prom from her bucket list after her granddaughter took her as her date Friday night.

Helen Danis says she couldn’t afford to go to her senior prom 80 years ago but always dreamed of attending one.

Her granddaughter, Julie Huddon, set out to make her grandmother’s dream come true.

She got permission for the two of them to go to Pilgrim High School’s prom in Cranston, Rhode Island.

“I feel blessed that I can share some of her memories and I’ll always remember this night,” Huddon said.

To make the night even more memorable, Danis was named honorary prom queen.

