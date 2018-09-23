971 customers without power after a car crashed into a pole in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly 1,000 Eversource customers are without power Sunday after a car struck a pole in Somerville.
The “minor” accident that snapped an electrical pole in half, took place on Summer Street around noontime, according to police
There is no word on any injuries as police radios are not working.
It is not clear when power will be restored to the area.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)