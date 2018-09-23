971 customers without power after a car crashed into a pole in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly 1,000 Eversource customers are without power Sunday after a car struck a pole in Somerville.

The “minor” accident that snapped an electrical pole in half, took place on Summer Street around noontime, according to police

There is no word on any injuries as police radios are not working.

It is not clear when power will be restored to the area.

Quite the scene on summer street in Somerville and that means lights out for hundreds right now #7News pic.twitter.com/lotCXw9Inv — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 23, 2018

