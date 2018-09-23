Hundreds without power after car crashes into pole in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly 1,000 Eversource customers lost power Sunday after a car struck a pole in Somerville.

The crash that snapped an electrical pole in half occurred on Belmont Street around 10:45 a.m., leaving hundreds of customers without power, according to police.

As of 12:15 p.m., Eversource had restored power to 750 of the impacted customers.

Over the next few hours, generators will be transported to the area while officials work to replace the pole and run new electrical wires.

There is no word on any injuries.

It is not clear when power will be fully restored.

Quite the scene on summer street in Somerville and that means lights out for hundreds right now #7News pic.twitter.com/lotCXw9Inv — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 23, 2018

