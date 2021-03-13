99 Restaurant in Easton closed after fire scorches building

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The 99 Restaurant in Easton is expected to be closed for several weeks after a fire that started in the mulch next to the business left the building scorched overnight, officials said.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire at the Belmont Street restaurant around 4:30 a.m. Saturday found the mulch surrounding the building was on fire, along with a container of rags on the side of the building, according to Easton Fire Chief Kevin Partridge.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

