99 Restaurants now selling new make-at-home meal kits

BOSTON (WHDH) - All 99 Restaurants on Wednesday will be debuting several new make-at-home meal kits ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the Woburn-based chain announced.

“Since we are all eating a little differently these days and Memorial Day is right around the corner, Ninety Nine Restaurants will debut three new “Make at Home Meals” beginning this Wednesday, May 20 – until further notice,” the chain said in a news release. “Guests will have the chance to make the meals themselves and enjoy a delicious summer-themed favorite from the comfort and convenience of home!”

Customers will be able to choose from the following kits:

Braised Short Rib Taco Kit

Tender braised short ribs, fresh cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, and chipotle sauce. Served with 20 tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, steamed rice and two Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillets. (59.99)

Pork Chops and Chicken Backyard BBQ Kit

Ready to hit the grill! Five premium uncooked apple-brined 8 oz. bone-in pork chops and five seasoned 5 oz. chicken breasts, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, Maine Russet mashed potatoes, honey glazed biscuits and two Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillets. (69.99)

Downeast Lobster Roll & Chowder Combo Kit

Our famous Seafood Chowder, two pounds of 100% North Atlantic sweet & tender lobster meat blended with just the right amount of mayo and celery, brioche rolls, coleslaw, potato chips, oyster crackers and two Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillets. (139.99)

Each meal comes with cooking instructions and serves 4-5 people.

All orders should be placed by 3 p.m. and customers should allow for at least 90 minutes for preparation prior to pickup.

The Braised Short Rib Taco Kit and the Downeast Lobster Roll & Chowder Combo Kit are available for delivery.

