NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — A veteran Massachusetts firefighter has filed a lawsuit against the city of Newton alleging that he has been subjected to racist language on the job and has experienced a hostile work environment.

Newton firefighter Lee Gilliam, who is Black, alleges in the suit filed this week in Middlesex Superior Court that a “racial imbalance” in the department has fostered an environment in which white “firefighters generally feel free to make insensitive and degrading comments concerning African Americans without consequence,” according to court documents, The Boston Globe reported Thursday.

The suit seeks unspecified monetary damages.

The suit alleges the 17-year veteran was called racial slurs and passed over for promotion in favor of a white colleague with less experience.

The stress at work led to Gilliam to suffer a breakdown that required three weeks in the hospital in October 2018, the suit says. His request for medical leave was turned down, according to the suit.

Newton’s director of human resources, Michelle Pizzi O’Brien, said the city values its employees and has hired an investigator who is currently looking into Gilliam’s allegations.

“We are committed to providing a workplace where all our employees feel welcome, included and heard,” she said in a statement.

