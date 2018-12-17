MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Maple syrup has its own sweet holiday.

Monday is National Maple Syrup day.

The sweet stuff is made from sap from maple trees that is boiled into syrup.

Vermont is the biggest producer in the country, producing 1.9 million gallons of maple syrup this year. It’s followed by New York, which yielded more than 800,000 gallons this year. Maine was third with more than 530,000 gallons.

Canada is the largest maple producer in the world.

