A Franklin woman wanted to spruce up her backyard to make it a great place to relax. But she says when contractors didn’t show, she contacted Solve It 7.

Jen’s backyard is an oasis — with a stunning pool, lush landscaping, and cozy deck.

“We love just being out here and being able to entertain with our family and friends,” Jen said.

To make her backyard a perfect paradise, Jen splurged on something special…

“We purchased a gazebo,” Jen said.

She paid the store an extra $950 to have it installed.

“Then, they transferred me to their installation company that they use to install the gazebo,” Jen said.

Jen says she tried scheduling the job several times:

“I just felt like I was in a three-ring circus and being bounced around and contractor after contractor canceling on me and not showing up for the job. It was really frustrating,” Jen said.

She says she finally asked the install company for a refund.

“A supervisor called me back and said that, ‘We can issue the refund for you, but it’s going to be in a check format. It can’t be issued immediately. And it could take six weeks or longer.’ She advised that I call the store,” Jen said.

That’s what Jen did, but says no one ever called her back.

So she made one more call to Solve It 7.

“At that point was in tears. It was really upsetting not to have this done. I felt kind of under pressure — the summer is going away from us,” Jen said.

We contacted the store — and Jen says that’s when someone reached out to her.

“They had said that they had been contacted by a reporter, and they wanted to get the bottom of my story,” Jen said.

Soon after, she got her $950 refund.

“I owe everything to Solve It 7,” Jen said.

She paid another contractor to build the gazebo. Now she and her family can enjoy the rest of summer in the sun — or shade.

“Thanks, Solve It 7,” Jen said. “If it weren’t for you, I wouldn’t have this beautiful gazebo or my money back.”

We’re glad it worked out. Are you fighting a consumer battle? Maybe we can help.

Give us a call at 617-367-7777.

Or email us: SolveIt7@whdh.com

