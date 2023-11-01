WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - There were more than just gummy bears in Whitman this Halloween. A big bear made his way around town around noon on Tuesday.

“My husband came in and said there was a bear on our porch, had no idea,” said Jayne Casey, who saw the bear on her front porch. “Thought it was the mailman.”

The local police departments have named the bear Pumpkin, who was seen around Commercial Street.

“It was going after the pumpkins, and I think because they were painted he didn’t take one,” Casey said.

Pumpkin helped himself to some bird feeders but mostly kept to himself.

The bear’s appearance is not stopping trick-or-treating in Whitman.

“I was excited,honestly. I really wanted to see it,” said Harvey, a trick-or-treater. “I’ve never seen a bear, so I was curious about what it looked like in general.”

Police said to not feed the bear or crowd it and are reminding neighbors to not leave out pumpkins or candy.

“I just hope Pumpkin doesn’t make an appearance, just kind of stays in the woods back there for the evening,” Casey said.

