‘A beautiful day for a beautiful woman’: Lifelong Lynn resident gets parade for 91st birthday

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn community members gave a birthday salute to a lifelong resident Saturday, giving her a parade instead of a party.

Loretta “Nana Rett” Surette has lived on Fuller Street for 70 years, and celebrated her 91st birthday Saturday. A parade of police cruisers and cars with posters drove by to show the city’s appreciation for a resident who’s been a big part of the community over the decades.

“She’s brought a lot of love to many people, not just her family but the community of Lynn,” said friend Dina Tripett.

“This is unbelievable,” said son Bill Surette of the turnout. “A beautiful day for a beautiful woman.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)